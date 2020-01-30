Disney+ Begins Production on GODMOTHERED Starring Isla Fisher

Production has commenced in Boston on "Godmothered," an original live-action movie for Disney+ starring Isla Fisher ("Confessions of a Shopaholic," "Wedding Crashers") and Jillian Bell ("Brittany Runs a Marathon," "Rough Night"), directed by Sharon Maguire ("Bridget Jones's Diary," "Bridget Jones's Baby"). The screenplay is by Kari Granlund ("Lady and the Tramp") and Melissa K. Stack ("The Other Woman"). The film is produced by Justin Springer ("Dumbo," "TRON: Legacy"), with Ivan Reitman ("Ghostbusters"), Tom Pollock (the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"), Amie Karp (the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife") and Diane L. Sabatini ("Lady and the Tramp") serving as executive producers.

Set at Christmas time, "Godmothered" is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 12-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of "Happily Ever After," but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Joining Bell and Fisher in supporting roles are Emmy winner Jane Curtin ("Kate & Allie," "Saturday Night Live") as headmistress of The Motherland, Jillian Shea Spaeder ("Walk The Prank") and Willa Skye ("Lazy Susan") as Mackenzie's young daughters, Mary Elizabeth Ellis ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") as her sister, and Santiago Cabrera ("Star Trek: Picard"), Artemis Pebdani ("Scandal"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Brittany Runs a Marathon") and Stephnie Weir ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") as colleagues at the TV news station where Mackenzie works. June Squibb (Oscar nominee for "Nebraska") and Carlease Burke ("Child's Play") appear as godmothers populating The Motherland.

Christopher Norr ("Succession") serves as Director of Photography with Alice Normington ("Suffragette") as Production Designer, Renee Ehrlich Kalfus ("Hidden Figures") as Costume Designer and Gary Dollner ("Fleabag") as Editor.





