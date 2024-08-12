'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour' Coming in Summer 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney Branded Television, Disney Concerts, Disney Music Group and AEG jointly announced that the stars of mega-hit franchises “Descendants” and “Zombies” will be hitting the road together for the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” in summer 2025.

During D23’s Disney Entertainment Showcase on Friday, August 9, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” star Rita Ora introduced a medley performance of hit songs from the latest film, followed by an announcement of the tour news.

The arena tour will be an immersive and interactive live concert experience celebrating the high-energy music from the “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. The concerts will be held in arenas across the country and will mark a nostalgic return to tours that combined franchises like Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana and the Jonas Brothers.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” stars Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé and Ruby Rose Turner & “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” stars Freya Skye and Malachi Barton are already confirmed for the tour, with more to be announced soon. Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s Creative Director. Amy has directed a wide-ranging number of productions including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show.

Tickets will go on sale this November. For more details, please visit HERE.

Comments