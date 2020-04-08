Dennis Quaid Launches 'The Dennissance' Podcast

Hollywood icon Dennis Quaid can now add interview talk show host to his long list of accolades. Defining the modern day renaissance man, the actor, producer, director, singer and songwriter has partnered with Audio Up founder/CEO Jared Gutstadt to release his first podcast interview series appropriately titled, The Dennissance. Premiering today, Wednesday, April 8 via all podcast streaming platforms, The Dennissance is a raw, unfiltered and in-depth podcast series that will have Quaid interviewing a long list of high profile actors, politicians, personalities, musicians, and innovative business leaders. The show's first guest is global entertainment superstar, Billy Ray Cyrus. Listen to the podcast HERE.



"I'm just as excited about what Audio Up is doing in the audio and podcast space as I was when I first moved to California to pursue acting" said Quaid. "What we are doing brings together so many of the things I love, blending stories, music, and insightful conversations across all genres. We are going to bring back the concept album by telling stories around records, much like the albums, Red Headed Stranger or Sgt. Pepper. Great ideas always come back around."



Audio Up founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt added, "I do believe that we are living in a renaissance of Dennis right now. 2019 was a such a strong year for him with multiple films, television shows and his own Esurance ads. Podcasting is just another level that we are stacking on top. At this moment, a lot of people are struggling with connecting to the outside world. We hope that Dennis's voice will just be another beacon for people to look to during these dark times."



Last week, Quaid introduced the podcast in the form of a hilarious, nearly two-minute promo video, timed appropriately to April Fool's Day. Explaining to viewers why the podcast will only be available via cassette tape, Quaid reveals the perfect way to listen - via Walkman - and tests it out himself while working out shirtless. A phone number appears on the screen, which Quaid encourages fans to text in order to receive eight cassette tapes (matching eight episodes) in the mail, a testament to the quirky nature of the show as well as Audio Up's innovative marketing strategies.

The Dennissance marks the first official release from Audio Up, and the second time Quaid and Gutstadt have worked together, the first being 2019's critically-acclaimed podcast, Bear and a Banjo, which was hailed by Variety as "one of the best music podcasts of 2019." Through Audio Up, Gutstadt has created an arsenal of innovative podcast properties including Uncle Drank, Make It Up As We Go with Scarlett Burke and other huge country entertainment names, Ego System, S'ad Land and Hero The Band. "Make it Up As We Go" will mark Audio Up's first scripted podcast and will also feature episodes directed by Quaid.



The Dennissance is available today through all podcast streaming platforms.





