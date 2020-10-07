Demi Lovato and Tan France to Host 'Coming Out 2020' on Facebook Watch

In recognition of Coming Out Day on Friday, October 9.

In recognition of Coming Out Day, on Friday, October 9, Facebook Watch, in partnership with Emmy and Academy Award-winning Scout Productions, will premiere Coming Out 2020, a one-hour special hosted by music superstar Demi Lovato and host/fashion designer Tan France. Coming Out Day (Sunday, October 11), marks the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

"Everyone in the LGBTQIA community has a different experience when it comes to their coming out journey. It's that uniqueness that bonds us as a community and Scout Productions is honored to work with Facebook to celebrate Coming Out Day with everyone in the community no matter where you are on your path to sharing your gender identity and sexual orientation. We are even more excited to have Demi and Tan shepherd the stories of those who are willing to share them," said Rob Eric, Scout Productions' Chief Creative Officer and executive Producer of Coming Out 2020.

Premiering on Facebook Watch on the Facebook App Page, the special event will honor the 32-year-long tradition of supporting individuals who identify as LGBTQIA and celebrate their journey of coming out. This will not only recognize coming out stories, but will also support those who may be currently coming out, as well as those who may not yet be able to share their gender identity or sexual orientation.

To support the LGBTQIA community, throughout the week Facebook will share resources and actionable tips, including Guides on Instagram developed in partnership with LGBTQIA advocacy organizations.

Lovato and France will be joined by LGBTQIA activists, allies, entertainers, and others from around the world, sharing powerful and candid testimonials about their coming out journeys, and providing inspiration and support.

The special will feature a musical performance by Worldwide, multi-platinum recording artist LP, shoutouts from celebrities and allies, and testimonials from Angelica Ross (Founder & CEO of TransTech, Actress & Advocate), Law Roach (Image Architect), Leiomy Maldonado (Artist, Choreographer, Actress, Model), Nico Tortorella (Actor, Author, and Advocate), Ruby Rose (The Doorman, Batwoman), Trixie Mattel (Legend, Icon and Star), and Tyler Oakley (Content Creator and Activist), as well as a special story from Thomas, age 34, as he comes out to his friend and sister.

