Delroy Lindo Will Star in HARLEM'S KITCHEN

Variety reports that Delroy Lindo has joined the cast of "Harlem's Kitchen" on ABC.

In "Harlem's Kitchen," Lindo will play Ellis Rice, a renowned African American chef who adds his infinite swag to fine dining at his iconic Harlem restaurant, Rice. Ellis's kitchen is Harlem's Kitchen, and everyone who walks through those doors is family - as long as they play by Ellis's rules.

A native of Alabama, Ellis landed in Harlem with nothing, and worked his way up through some of the toughest and most grueling kitchens in New York City. Through the tough times Ellis has always has his wife CC by his side. A true family man, Ellis is a devoted father to his three daughters - Zadie, Nina and Eden. But he knows only one of them has what it takes to fill his shoes, and carry on his legacy.

Lindo is known for his collaborations with Spike Lee in "Clockers," "Crooklyn," and "Malcolm X." His Broadway credits include "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" and "'MASTER HAROLD'... and the Boys."

Read the original story on Variety.





