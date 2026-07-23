Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Son, Hosting SNL, and Career Wins on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Keke Palmer stopped by THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW for a wide-ranging studio conversation with host Jennifer Hudson, covering her son, her experience hosting SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and the career achievements she counts as her most significant wins.

Palmer spoke openly about motherhood during the segment, offering personal reflections on raising her son. The conversation then shifted to her time hosting SNL, a high-profile gig that placed her in front of one of television's most demanding live audiences, and she addressed what that experience meant to her professionally.

The discussion of career wins gave Palmer the opportunity to look back at a body of work that has spanned television, film, and music over many years in the industry. The segment framed her as someone willing to speak candidly about both the personal and professional dimensions of her life, with Hudson drawing out specifics on each topic rather than keeping THE EXCHANGE surface-level.

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW has featured a range of guests in similarly personal studio conversations this season, including Debbie Allen, who appeared to discuss success, purpose, and legacy with Hudson in a recent taping.

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