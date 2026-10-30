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Dayo Okeniyi, Alice Braga Break Down DARK MATTER Finale

The episode covers the finale's action sequences, emotional farewells, and Amanda's reunion with Jason.

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Dayo Okeniyi and Alice Braga discussed the Season 2 finale of Dark Matter in a new episode of Dark Matter: The Official Podcast, titled 'No Quiet Life.' Okeniyi reflected on portraying every version of his character Leighton and what he described as the character's evolution across the season, while Braga spoke about Amanda's emotional journey and her reunion with Jason. Series creator Blake Crouch and host Jacque Ben-Zekry also discussed how the finale came together, including its action sequences and farewells.

Dark Matter is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man abducted into an alternate version of his own life. Jennifer Connelly stars alongside Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel. Season one followed Jason's disorienting attempt to return to his own reality amid a landscape of lives he could have lived.

Season two picks up with the Dessens trying to settle into a quiet life in a world that initially seems safe, before circumstances force them to run again. The podcast episode walks through how that arc resolves for Leighton and Amanda specifically, with Okeniyi addressing the different versions of his character he played throughout the season.

The podcast is produced by Sony Pictures Television as a companion series to the show, which is streaming on Apple TV. Related coverage includes Oakes Fegley's discussion of playing dual roles ahead of the finale.

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