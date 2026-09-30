DARK MATTER Season 2: Jason Discovers He Isn't Alone in His New World
The scene arrives as Joel Edgerton's character settles into a fragile new normal with a version of his mother.
Apple TV posted a new scene from DARK MATTER Season 2 titled 'Jason Finds Himself,' centering on a pivotal discovery for Joel Edgerton's Jason Dessen. Having settled into a new life with a version of his mother, Jason realizes he is not the only traveler to have made it to this particular world, a revelation that threatens the fragile stability he has just found.
The series is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Edgerton alongside Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel. Season one followed Jason, a physicist, professor and family man, after he was abducted into an alternate version of his own life during a night walking home in Chicago, forcing him to navigate a disorienting landscape of lives he could have lived in an attempt to return to his own reality.
Season two picks up with the Dessens trying to settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe, only for unimaginable circumstances to force them to run once again. The new scene suggests that safety may already be slipping away, as the presence of another traveler complicates Jason's already precarious situation.
Apple TV also produces a companion podcast that unpacks the series season by season. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Dark Matter: The Official Podcast released a new episode exploring the storylines and world-building behind season two.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...