David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, & More Join THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes have rounded out the cast for the upcoming British comedy The Thursday Letter Club, according to Deadline.

The upcoming film from Chris Columbus revolves around a group of retired friends who solve murders for fun in their retirement community. After a murder happens for real, they employ their skills to solve the real crime.

In The Thursday Letter Club, Helen Mirren will play Elizabeth, a former spy. Pierce Brosnan will play Ron, a headstrong former union activist, and Ben Kingsley will play Ibrahim, an ex-psychiatrist. The fourth member of the group, a former nurse named Joyce, will be played by Celia Imrie.

Based on the book by Richard Osman, The Thursday Letter Club will be written and directed by Chris Columbus, best known for films such as HOME ALONE and Mrs. Doubtfire. This will be his first film in more than four years, following 2020's The Christmas Chronicles 2. Netflix will partner with Steven Spielberg's company Amblin Entertainment on the film.

On his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, Osman stated that he believes it "is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies."

It was previously reported that filming will begin in the UK in June and end in September.

Photo credit: Helen Maybanks and Walter McBride

Comments