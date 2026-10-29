David Alan Grier Wants Barack Obama on ST. DENIS MEDICAL

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David Alan Grier appeared on TODAY to discuss his return as Dr. Ron Leonard in season three of NBC's ST. DENIS MEDICAL, the hospital mockumentary set in an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital. During the conversation, Grier revealed he would like former President Barack Obama to join the show as a guest star.

Grier is a Tony-winning actor whose work spans stage and television. On TODAY, he also opened up about a personal milestone, sending his daughter off to college, offering a glimpse into his life outside the show.

Season three of ST. DENIS MEDICAL finds romantic entanglements and personal struggles complicating relationships in the Emergency Department, pushing some employees to the brink. The season premiered November 2 on NBC at 8:00pm ET, part of the network's Monday night comedy block alongside THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS.

More details on the season three premiere and its accompanying trailers were covered in a previous BroadwayWorld story.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 11 Hrs 49 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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