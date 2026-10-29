Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
David Alan Grier Wants Barack Obama on ST. DENIS MEDICAL
The actor also spoke about sending his daughter off to college.
David Alan Grier appeared on TODAY to discuss his return as Dr. Ron Leonard in season three of NBC's ST. DENIS MEDICAL, the hospital mockumentary set in an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital. During the conversation, Grier revealed he would like former President Barack Obama to join the show as a guest star.
Grier is a Tony-winning actor whose work spans stage and television. On TODAY, he also opened up about a personal milestone, sending his daughter off to college, offering a glimpse into his life outside the show.
Season three of ST. DENIS MEDICAL finds romantic entanglements and personal struggles complicating relationships in the Emergency Department, pushing some employees to the brink. The season premiered November 2 on NBC at 8:00pm ET, part of the network's Monday night comedy block alongside THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS.
More details on the season three premiere and its accompanying trailers were covered in a previous BroadwayWorld story.
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