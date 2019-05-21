Dave Matthews Band's Channel Returns Exclusively to SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced today that the influential Dave Matthews Band will bring back their exclusive limited-run SiriusXM channel, Dave Matthews Band Radio. The channel launches on Friday, May 24 on channel 30 and will be live through Sunday, September 15.

In addition to playing music from the band's extensive career, including their indelible hits, live songs, and musical influences, the channel will feature the DMB Friday Night Concert Series.The DMB Friday Night Concert Series will feature exclusive broadcasts of live concerts from Dave Matthews Band's 2019 tour airing on Friday nights throughout the summer. The channel will also feature exclusive interviews with each of the band members.

SiriusXM's Dave Matthews Band Radio begins on Friday, May 24 at 12:00 pm ET and runs through Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 am ET, on SiriusXM channel 30 and through the SiriusXM app.

Dave Matthews Band Radio is an example of SiriusXM limited-run channels created with iconic and leading artists including Phish, U2, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, and many more.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to Dave Matthews Band Radio on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.





