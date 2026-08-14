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Dave Franco Recalls Making the Pope Chuckle and Meeting Furries at Comic Con

The actor also talked about doing his own stunts and working alongside O'Shea Jackson Jr.

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Dave Franco sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to share a story about receiving an invitation to meet the Pope, an encounter he said ended with him getting a chuckle out of the pontiff. The actor also described an unexpected education he received at Comic Con, where he said he learned about the convention's furry fan community.

Franco used much of the conversation to promote his new movie, Idiots, discussing his approach to doing his own stunts for the project. He also spoke about his admiration for Anthony Anderson's films during the appearance, giving Kimmel's audience a sense of the actors and work he pays attention to outside his own projects.

The interview also touched on Franco's experience working with O'Shea Jackson Jr., son of Ice Cube, with the actor reflecting on that collaboration as part of the wide-ranging chat. The mix of anecdotes, from the Vatican to Comic Con to the set of his new film, gave the appearance a loose, story-driven format typical of a late-night sit-down.

Between the Pope story and the Comic Con detour, Franco kept returning to Idiots as the throughline of the conversation, using the stunt work discussion to give viewers a sense of his hands-on approach to the role.

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