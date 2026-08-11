IDIOTS: Dave Franco, Mason Thames, O'Shea Jackson Jr Attend LA Screening

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Independent Film Company hosted a special Los Angeles screening and reception for IDIOTS at Vidiots, drawing stars Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Mason Thames and Kiernan Shipka. The film's leads arrived together in the battered Dorindo sedan featured in the movie, following a signage takeover of the Vidiots building earlier in the evening. IDIOTS is set to open exclusively in theaters on August 28, 2026.

The special screening and reception took place on Monday, August 10, 2026, as director, cast and guests took over Los Angeles' Vidiots video store for the event.

Film Details

Synopsis: Two unqualified bozos are hired to transfer a rich teen (Mason Thames) to rehab when their straightforward gig quickly spirals into dangerous mayhem.

Written & Directed by: Macon Blair

Starring: Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Mason Thames, Kiernan Shipka, Nicholas Braun, and Peter Dinklage

Genre: Comedy

Language: English

Runtime: 98 mins

'The big spectacle of the movie is the ensemble: it's a pile-up of dynamite actors going full tilt through broad slapstick comedy, chase movie shenanigans, nasty human darkness and ultimately a hopeful friendship story. From the on-fire leads to the scene-stealing cameos, it was a plain delight to watch every single one of these folks work at being Idiots.' - Macon Blair, Producer, Writer & Director

Writer/director Macon Blair attended alongside the cast, and the post-screening reception at Vidiots drew additional guests including Alison Brie, Jay Duplass, Cameron Esposito, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jeremy Saulnier, Nick Kocher, Danielle Panabaker, Jeremy Scott, Anna Konkle and Daryl Wein.

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