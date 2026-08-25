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Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Mason Thames stopped by TODAY to talk about their upcoming comedy IDIOTS, with Franco drawing a direct line between the new film and a string of beloved 2000s comedies. "This harkens back to the comedies from the early 2000s like 'Harold & Kumar,' we got 'The Hangover,' 'Superbad' vibes, 'Pineapple Express,' these comedies that go hard," Franco said, framing the movie as part of that raucous lineage.

The trio also dug into the off-screen bond that shaped their on-screen dynamic, describing how the cast carpooled to work together. "I knew we would have that chemistry," Franco said, pointing to that camaraderie as a driving force behind the film's comedic energy. IDIOTS follows two unqualified men hired to transfer a rich teen, played by Thames, to rehab, a job that quickly spirals into mayhem.

The film previously drew attention at a Los Angeles screening at Vidiots, where Franco, Jackson Jr., Thames and Kiernan Shipka arrived together in the battered sedan featured in the movie, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of that event. IDIOTS is set to open exclusively in theaters on August 28, 2026.

On TODAY, the focus stayed on IDIOTS, with the cast emphasizing how their real-life friendship translated into the film's humor and pacing.

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