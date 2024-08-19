Dateline to Premiere New Season of MORRISON MYSTERIES Podcast This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dateline NBC will launch the third season of the #1 podcast, Morrison Mysteries, on Monday, August 26. This season of the podcast, in which Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison narrates classic mysteries, will feature Wilkie Collins' novel, The Dead Alive.

Click here to subscribe.

Dateline Premium subscribers will have access to all episodes on August 26. For all other listeners, the first episode will be available for download and streaming across podcast platforms starting August 26, with the remaining three episodes released over the following days.

Listeners can subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts and Spotify for ad-free listening, bonus content, and early access to episodes.

Recently featured by The Hollywood Reporter as “America's top-rated true crime TV series and podcast," Dateline podcasts have garnered more than 1.7 billion lifetime downloads.

Morrison Mysteries is a production of Dateline and NBC News. Charmian Ling is senior producer. Paul Ryan is executive producer and Liz Cole is senior executive producer of Dateline.

Catch up on seasons one and two now.

Comments