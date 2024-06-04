Darren Criss to Voice Character in GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, Emmy and Golden Globe Winner Darren Criss will be voicing a character in the next season of the preschool series Gabby's Dollhouse.

Criss will be playing Marty the Party Cat, whose magical tail has the ability to change the decoration of the Party Room. He is described as a character who "loves to sing, dance, play games, and throw confetti."

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby's dollhouse. The tenth season will hit Netflix on August 5.

Criss has played a plethora of roles across the stage and screen. He burst onto the scene as one of the most memorable TV characters of all time, Blaine Anderson in Fox’s hit show Glee. His Broadway credits include American Buffalo (2022), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2015), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (2012), and most recently the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors (2024).

It was recently announced that he will be returning to Broadway alongside Helen J Shen in the Broadway premiere of the new romantic musical comedy Maybe Happy Ending.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

