Darkwing Duck to Return With New Animated Series on Disney+

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An all-new 'Darkwing Duck' series has been greenlit for Disney+, bringing back Drake Mallard as the iconic crime fighter Darkwing Duck. This action-packed continuation of the beloved franchise comes from Sean Tretta ('Star Trek: Picard') and Borja Peña Gorostegui ('Lost & Crowned'), who both serve as executive producers. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Gabby Grantham are producing for Point Grey Pictures. Tad Stones is the creator of the original 'Darkwing Duck' series and consulted on the development of his new adventures.

For the last 35 years, Darkwing Duck has been trapped in his worst nightmare: an alternate world that's never heard of his superhero exploits. Now a rebellious teen named Duckie who knows all about his heroic past shows up to pull this ego-fueled vigilante back into battle. Together, this unlikely duo will get dangerous to fight old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt and reunite with allies Launchpad, Gosalyn and Morgana to save the entire universe.

The lead cast includes Mark Hamill ('Batman: The Animated Series,' 'Batman: Arkham Asylum') as Drake Mallard aka Darkwing Duck, Seth Rogen ('The Muppet Show') as Launchpad McQuack, Lizzy Caplan ('Party Down') as Gosalyn Mallard, Lilimar ('Inside Out 2') as Duckie, Dan Stevens ('Onslaught') as Glade McTowers, Tiffany Shepis ('Star Trek: Picard') as Rosa, Kathryn Newton ('Avengers: Doomsday') as Firecracker, Teo Briones ('Final Destination Bloodlines') as Timb, Tyler Dean Flores ('Neon') as Pondsy, Katie Rich ('Saturday Night Live') as Officer Shanks, and Nat Faxon ('The Descendants') as Officer Webb.

'Disney said 'Let's get dangerous and we said 'hell yeah'' shared the Point Grey team.

'Like every other fan of the original show, I'm excited to see Darkwing getting dangerous again in a whole new series,' said Tad Stones. 'The new creative team has certainly amped up the action and comedy without forgetting the Disney heart. This series places DW in the literary tradition of Robin Hood, Zorro, and Sherlock Holmes, heroes whose lore has been reinterpreted by multiple creators in multiple mediums. They explored the core of those characters by tossing them into new eras, new relationships, and even new universes. No matter when or where, Darkwing Duck will appear in a cloud of blue smoke to grab the spotlight.'

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the Emmy Award-nominated original 'Darkwing Duck' series ran for 91 episodes. It originally premiered on Disney Channel, then aired on ABC and in syndication beginning in 1991. The ABC run concluded in 1993, with the syndication run wrapping up in 1995. It made a brief return to syndication from 1996 to 1997. Beyond television, the series made a significant impact in the world of video games, with the release of 'Darkwing Duck' for the Nintendo NES (1992) and Game Boy (1993). The character also made his mark in the Disney Afternoon 'Fun-Filled 1st Issue!' comic book in November 1994, appearing alongside other beloved Disney characters like Bonkers, the Goof Troop and TaleSpin in Volume 1, No. 1. In recent years, the iconic character has appeared in the latest iteration of 'DuckTales.' The original series, 'Darkwing Duck,' is streaming now on Disney+.

About Point Grey Pictures

Point Grey Pictures, the production company Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg founded with partner and president James Weaver, produces bold, multi-genre film and television content driven by authentic storytelling. They most recently produced a special event installment of The Muppet Show for Disney+, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the original series and featured special guest Sabrina Carpenter. The special won four Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). The company's Apple TV+ comedy, The Studio, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including Best Comedy Series, and secured a second-season renewal. Point Grey has created franchise powerhouses The Boys and Invincible for Amazon, along with their spin-offs Gen V, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Sausage Party: Foodtopia. Additional series credits include Preacher, Future Man, Black Monday, Apple TV+'s Platonic, and Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, which won an Emmy. The company's film slate includes box-office hits Neighbors, This Is The End and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, alongside the groundbreaking R-rated animated film Sausage Party, Academy Award-nominated The Disaster Artist and comedies Blockers, The Night Before and The Interview. Current and upcoming projects include NEON's The Wrong Girls, which released theatrically on August 14, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel, dark comedy 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank, an untitled romantic comedy movie for Amazon MGM Studios starring Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant, a live-action drama reimagining the iconic Canadian television classic The Littlest Hobo, and Tangles, an animated feature based on Sarah Leavitt's Alzheimer's-themed graphic novel that recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received nominations for the Caméra D'or and the Queer Palm.

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