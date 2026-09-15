Danielle Brooks Vows to Become an EGOT After Latest Nomination on JHUD SHOW

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Danielle Brooks addressed her status as an EGOT nominee during a stop on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, telling host Jennifer Hudson that she has her sights set on completing the full sweep. "I'm coming for the other 3!" Brooks said, referencing the Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards she has yet to add to her collection.

The conversation centered on Brooks reflecting on the nomination that has already put her in EGOT contention, with Hudson pressing her on what the recognition means at this point in her career. Brooks used the moment to look ahead rather than dwell on the achievement itself, framing her ambitions with humor while acknowledging the milestone.

The sit-down gave the studio audience a glimpse of Brooks in a candid, unscripted mode, distinct from red-carpet or press-tour settings where such goals are often downplayed. Her declaration drew a reaction from Hudson, who has built a reputation on her own program for drawing out personal, off-the-cuff moments from guests.

Brooks did not detail specific upcoming projects during the segment, keeping the focus on her nomination status and her stated determination to complete the EGOT. The exchange offered a rare, direct look at how she views her own career trajectory following the nomination.

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