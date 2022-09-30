Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood '10 Years Of Tiger Tunes' Out Now From Warner Music Group And Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions, the award-winning children's educational media organization, and Warner Music Group's Arts Music division are marking the 10th anniversary of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS series, with a new digital album. "10 Years of Tiger Tunes!," the latest Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood music release, is available on all digital platforms now.

"We're thrilled to continue the 10th anniversary celebration for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhoodwith our partners at Warner Music Group's Arts Music division," said Matt Shiels, VP of Business and Legal Affairs, Fred Rogers Productions. "This newest album will provide children and their families with another great way to extend the fun and learning opportunities of the series beyond the screen while giving them a chance to join in on the ten-year celebration."

"10 Years of Tiger Tunes!" will feature 13 new, never-before-released songs, including "When You Feel So Mad" and "Your Best is the Best for You." The album, which shares the hit series' emphasis on social-emotional skills for preschoolers, will also feature a new version of the song "Sometimes You Want to be Alone," sung by Daniel Tiger, along with two new potty-training songs. The new tracks are composed by David Brian Kelly, James Chapple, Brian Leigh Pickett, and Graeme Cornies.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood follows the daily adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends Katerina Kittycat, Miss Elaina, O the Owl, and Prince Wednesday. Through each adventure, children are taught valuable lessons and practical skills such as managing sibling rivalry and missing loved ones, tidying up, and coping with accidents, all with the help of strategy songs like, "Clean Up, Pick Up, Put Away" and "As Long as You're with Family You're Home."

When it debuted on PBS KIDS in 2012, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, the first original show from Fred Rogers Productions since Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, brought the children's television pioneer's legacy to life for a whole new generation of young viewers. Every episode of the well-loved series showcases two distinct stories starring 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends, who invite viewers to join them as they explore the colorful Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Irresistible musical strategies reinforce the unique theme of each show; preschoolers and parents can sing along and incorporate them into their daily lives. Executive producers are Angela C. Santomero, Chief Creative Officer at 9 Story Media Group; Ellen Doherty, Chief Creative Officer of Fred Rogers Productions; and Vince Commisso, President & CEO, 9 Story Media Group.

Now in its sixth season on PBS KIDS, the series has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including a 2019 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, 2020 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval, and the Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2016.

Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group's Arts Music division has rapidly expanded their Kids & Family content, partnering with Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Skyship Entertainment for Super Simple Songs, Fred Rogers Productions for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Cloudco Entertainment for Holly Hobbie. Arts Music is also the home of the Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music and Sh-K- Boom/Ghostlight Records for musical theater.

Fred Rogers Productions was founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 as the non-profit producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for PBS. In the years that followed, it created hundreds of episodes of this much-loved program and extended Fred's values and approach to other

efforts in promoting children's social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children. Fred Rogers Productions continues to build on Fred's legacy in innovative ways through a wide variety of media and engages new generations of children and families with his timeless wisdom. The company's highly rated children's series, including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods, have earned 30 Emmy Awards among other important honors. Newly launched in 2021 on PBS KIDS is Donkey Hodie, the innovative puppet series inspired by characters from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood; and most recently Alma's Way, an animated series created by Sonia Manzano, known to generations of children and adults as "Maria" on Sesame Street. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org.