Damon Wayans to Perform Stand-Up at Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theatre

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Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer Damon Wayans will bring his stand-up comedy to The Cabaret Theatre at Mohegan Sun for a four-show run that includes, Thursday, January 15th at 8:00pm; Friday, January 16th at 5:00pm and 8:00pm; and Saturday, January 17th at 5:00pm. Presented by COMIX, the special engagement gives fans the opportunity to experience one of comedy's most recognizable performers in an intimate theater setting.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30, 2026, at 10:00am via comixroadhouse.com. Guests also visit the Comix Front Desk to purchase tickets, subject to availability.

Damon Wayans has spent more than four decades shaping the landscape of American comedy across stand-up, television, film and publishing. He was a writer and starred in the Emmy Award-winning sketch comedy series In Living Color, where he created some of the show's most memorable and infectious characters. His work on the groundbreaking series in the 90s earned Wayans two Emmy Award nominations and helped establish him as a defining comedic voice of his generation.

Beyond In Living Color, Wayans has maintained a successful stand-up career while starring in acclaimed HBO comedy specials including One Night Stand, The Last Stand and Still Standing. He later co-created and starred in the hit ABC sitcom My Wife and Kids, which earned the 2002 People's Choice Award for 'Favorite New Television Comedy Series' and remains a popular streaming and syndicated favorite. His film credits include Major Payne, Blankman, Mo' Money, Beverly Hills Cop and Bamboozled. A New York Times bestselling author for Bootleg and Red Hats, Wayans most recently co-created and starred alongside his son, Damon Wayans Jr., in the CBS comedy Poppa's House. Today, he continues to tour clubs and theaters nationwide, bringing his signature perspective and storytelling to audiences across the country.

Throughout its history, 'The Cab' has showcased dynamic music, popular comedy performances and intimate special events. Opened in 2002, top performers and personalities who have had events inside The Cabaret Theatre include: Dionne Warwick, Al Jarreau, Neil Sedaka, Michael Bublé, Aaron Lewis, Wanda Sykes, Paul Anka, Dave Attell, Chelsea Handler and many more.

About Comix Roadhouse

Comix Mohegan Sun, COMIX Comedy Club and COMIX Craft Beer Bar are an independently owned and operated venue located inside one of the largest, most spectacular travel destinations in the United States. Open every Thursday through Sunday, COMIX Comedy Club showcases national headliners, superb regional and local talent and offbeat shows; all on a stage built for comedy. COMIX Craft Beer Bar offers 24 local, regional and national craft beers on tap, an excellent bourbon whiskey program, complemented by a full cocktail list and great bar food menu. COMIX is the perfect venue for private parties, special events and fundraisers and the place for fans to cheer on their teams on the big screen. COMIX also presents the superstars of comedy in the Mohegan Sun Arena and Uncas Ballroom. For hours and more info, call 860-862-7000 or visit www.COMIXcomedy.com, & @COMIXmohegansun.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 07 Hrs 51 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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