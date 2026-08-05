THE VARNELL HILL SHOW to Premiere on Paramount+ This Fall

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Paramount+ has set a premiere date for THE VARNELL HILL SHOW, a new half-hour workplace comedy starring Tommy Davidson as the talk show host he first played in the sitcom MARTIN. The eight-episode first season is set to debut globally with two episodes, followed by one new episode released weekly. The series is executive produced by Martin Lawrence and Bentley Kyle Evans, with Davidson also serving as an executive producer.

Paramount+ unveiled first look photos and announced the premiere date for THE VARNELL HILL SHOW, a new half-hour workplace comedy executive produced by Martin Lawrence and Bentley Kyle Evans, and starring and executive produced by Tommy Davidson as the talk show host first introduced in the sitcom MARTIN. The eight-episode first season will make its global debut on Paramount+ with two episodes on Tuesday, September 1, followed by one new episode every Tuesday through October 13.

Nearly three decades after audiences first met him, Varnell Hill is stepping back into the spotlight — and he's determined to prove he's still the star of the show. Set behind the scenes of a long-running late-night talk show, THE VARNELL HILL SHOW follows Varnell (Davidson) as he fights to stay relevant in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape. Between network executives eager to modernize the show, a chaotic writers' room, celebrity guests, family drama, and his own outsized ego, Varnell quickly discovers that keeping a television empire together may be harder than building one in the first place.

Davidson leads an ensemble cast that includes Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson and Chris Williams, alongside a lineup of guest stars including Ms. Pat, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps, Omarion and many more with special appearances by Lawrence.

In association with BET Studios, the series is executive produced by Lawrence, Davidson, Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon for Jesse Collins Entertainment, Stacy Lyles, Rae Proctor, and Robert Lawrence for Runteldat Entertainment, Mark Greenberg, Andrew Horne, and Evans for Harvest Studios, who also serves as showrunner, writer and director.

THE VARNELL HILL SHOW follows its title character as he attempts to hold onto relevance amid network pressure to modernize, a chaotic writers' room and family drama. Davidson leads an ensemble cast that includes Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson and Chris Williams, with guest appearances from Ms. Pat, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps, Omarion and others, along with special appearances by Lawrence. The series is produced in association with BET Studios, with Evans also serving as showrunner, writer and director.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...