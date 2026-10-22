Daisy Edgar-Jones on Sisterhood Behind SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Daisy Edgar-Jones sat down with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to discuss starring in the new film adaptation of Jane Austen's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, touching on growing up reading Austen with her mother and why the author's stories continue to resonate with new generations. The conversation also covered Edgar-Jones' favorite books and where she finds sisterhood in her own life.

Edgar-Jones stars as Elinor Dashwood in the adaptation, a role she has previously called her dream part. She appears opposite Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane and Herbert Nordrum, with George MacKay and Fiona Shaw also featured in the film. The project is directed by Georgia Oakley and written by Diana Reid, produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, India Flint and Jo Wallett for Focus Features and Working Title.

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY opened in theaters on October 16, following a round of promotional appearances from the cast, including a Los Angeles premiere at the United Artists Theater. The TODAY appearance is part of that press push, with Edgar-Jones using the segment to reflect on the personal connection she has to Austen's work through her mother.

In an earlier TODAY appearance, Edgar-Jones discussed playing Elinor Dashwood and named other books she would like to see adapted for film, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 15 Hrs 49 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone