Daisy Edgar-Jones on Sisterhood Behind SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
The actress also shared her favorite books and what draws new generations to Austen's work.
Daisy Edgar-Jones sat down with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to discuss starring in the new film adaptation of Jane Austen's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, touching on growing up reading Austen with her mother and why the author's stories continue to resonate with new generations. The conversation also covered Edgar-Jones' favorite books and where she finds sisterhood in her own life.
Edgar-Jones stars as Elinor Dashwood in the adaptation, a role she has previously called her dream part. She appears opposite Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane and Herbert Nordrum, with George MacKay and Fiona Shaw also featured in the film. The project is directed by Georgia Oakley and written by Diana Reid, produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, India Flint and Jo Wallett for Focus Features and Working Title.
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY opened in theaters on October 16, following a round of promotional appearances from the cast, including a Los Angeles premiere at the United Artists Theater. The TODAY appearance is part of that press push, with Edgar-Jones using the segment to reflect on the personal connection she has to Austen's work through her mother.
In an earlier TODAY appearance, Edgar-Jones discussed playing Elinor Dashwood and named other books she would like to see adapted for film, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story.
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