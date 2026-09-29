SENSE AND SENSIBILITY to Open in Theaters; Tickets Now Available
The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles in a story of love and sisterhood directed by Georgia Oakley.
Focus Features will release Sense and Sensibility in theaters on October 16th.
From Focus Features and Working Title comes an irresistible new take on Jane Austen's iconic Sense and Sensibility: a charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles.
Cast
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, with George MacKay and Fiona Shaw
Creative Team
Directed By: Georgia Oakley
Written By: Diana Reid
Produced By: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, India Flint, Jo Wallett
Tickets are on sale now.
For more information, follow the film on social media: senseandsensibilityfilm.com
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