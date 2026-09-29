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SENSE AND SENSIBILITY to Open in Theaters; Tickets Now Available

The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles in a story of love and sisterhood directed by Georgia Oakley.

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SENSE AND SENSIBILITY to Open in Theaters; Tickets Now Available

Focus Features will release Sense and Sensibility in theaters on October 16th.

From Focus Features and Working Title comes an irresistible new take on Jane Austen's iconic Sense and Sensibility: a charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles.

Cast

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, with George MacKay and Fiona Shaw

Creative Team

Directed By: Georgia Oakley

Written By: Diana Reid

Produced By: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, India Flint, Jo Wallett

Tickets are on sale now.

For more information, follow the film on social media: senseandsensibilityfilm.com

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