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DUNE: PART THREE Tickets Now Available on Fandango

The conclusion to Villeneuve's epic saga will arrive in theaters, with ticket purchases offering access to exclusive in-game rewards.

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DUNE: PART THREE Tickets Now Available on Fandango

Tickets for Dune: Part Three are now on sale on Fandango. The highly anticipated final chapter in Denis Villeneuve's epic saga is coming to theaters on Friday, December 18.

Buy a ticket to see Dune: Part Three in theaters for a chance to be among the first to receive Paul Atreides' Throne and a Navigator Sarcophagus item in the film-inspired game Dune: Awakening when they become available this December.

Witness the Lisan Al-Gaib bring this final chapter to a close and book tickets for Dune: Part Three on Fandango.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry's best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

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