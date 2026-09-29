Florence Pugh Says Tom Holland Helped Her Land SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role
The actress also detailed her viral Aperol spritz workout and her use of perfume to build a character.
Florence Pugh revealed that Tom Holland played a role in helping her land a part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon touched on several of Pugh's upcoming film projects, including Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, giving audiences a glimpse into the actress's busy slate of blockbuster work.
Beyond the Spider-Man casting story, Pugh discussed her approach to character preparation, telling Fallon that she uses perfume to help get into character for her roles. The detail offered a personal look at her process as she moves between major franchise projects like the Marvel and Dune universes.
The appearance also included a lighter moment, with Pugh addressing her viral Aperol spritz workout video that had circulated online. The segment mixed the franchise news with that more personal, comedic material, giving Fallon's audience both substantive project updates and a playful exchange with the actress.
Pugh's stop on the show arrived as anticipation builds around her roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, three major franchise entries that place her at the center of several of Hollywood's biggest ongoing film series.
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