Florence Pugh Says Tom Holland Helped Her Land SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Florence Pugh revealed that Tom Holland played a role in helping her land a part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon touched on several of Pugh's upcoming film projects, including Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, giving audiences a glimpse into the actress's busy slate of blockbuster work.

Beyond the Spider-Man casting story, Pugh discussed her approach to character preparation, telling Fallon that she uses perfume to help get into character for her roles. The detail offered a personal look at her process as she moves between major franchise projects like the Marvel and Dune universes.

The appearance also included a lighter moment, with Pugh addressing her viral Aperol spritz workout video that had circulated online. The segment mixed the franchise news with that more personal, comedic material, giving Fallon's audience both substantive project updates and a playful exchange with the actress.

Pugh's stop on the show arrived as anticipation builds around her roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, three major franchise entries that place her at the center of several of Hollywood's biggest ongoing film series.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 17 Hrs 04 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me