Florence Pugh Calls Joining SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY "Bonkers"
The actress also opened up about her new series and two major upcoming film roles.
Florence Pugh discussed her Marvel character Yelena Belova and what it was like joining the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, Pugh described the experience of becoming part of the Spider-Man franchise as "bonkers," offering a glimpse into her reaction to landing the role.
Pugh used the conversation to touch on several other projects currently occupying her schedule, giving viewers a sense of the range of work she has lined up. She spoke about filming her new show East of Eden, a project that places her within an ensemble cast tackling the Steinbeck novel for the screen.
The appearance also covered two of Pugh's major upcoming film roles, as she discussed starring in both Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. Those projects place her within two of the industry's biggest franchises, alongside her continued involvement in the Marvel universe through Yelena Belova.
Pugh's East of Eden castmate Christopher Abbott made his own LATE NIGHT appearance to discuss the same Netflix adaptation, telling Meyers he was already a fan of the novel before joining the project, as detailed in a prior appearance on the program.
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