DOLLKEEPER to Star Catherine Ashmore Bradley and Cameron Crovetti

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Catherine Ashmore Bradley, best known for playing Luan Loud in Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s THE REALLY LOUD HOUSE, will star as Sara in the psychological horror feature DOLLKEEPER. Cameron Crovetti (THE BOYS, BIG LITTLE LIES) will star as her older brother Dylan. Additional casting will be announced. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming weeks in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, with the filmmakers revealing only that the psychological horror follows a teenage girl confronting a terrifying figure connected to her family's past.

Bradley has appeared as Luan Loud, the prankster and comedian of the Loud family, in more than 28 episodes of THE REALLY LOUD HOUSE and two feature films, A LOUD HOUSE CHRISTMAS and A REALLY HAUNTED LOUD HOUSE. She also starred as the voice of Deema, one of the lead characters in Nickelodeon's BUBBLE GUPPIES. Her additional credits include CITY ON A HILL, LAW & ORDER: SVU, and Broadway's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL. Bradley landed the lead role of Sara after a nationwide casting search that drew more than 11,000 submissions.

Crovetti is best known for his role as Ryan, the son of Homelander, in Prime Video's THE BOYS. He previously starred in HBO's BIG LITTLE LIES and opposite Naomi Watts in the psychological horror film GOODNIGHT MOMMY. His additional feature credits include Netflix's THE GRAY MAN, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, BOY KILLS WORLD and the horror thriller ORACLE.

Casting is by Chloë Curran, whose credits include David Fincher's THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH, STATION 19, WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY and QUANTUM LEAP.

Jay Henric will direct from her own script. Henric has been steadily building momentum as a rising voice in horror. Her short film DON'T LET IT IN was licensed by ALTER and subsequently adapted into a feature distributed by FOX Entertainment's MarVista Entertainment. Her follow-up, UNKNOWN, earned the Scariest Short Film Prize at Popcorn Frights and garnered attention from FANGORIA, further establishing Henric as an emerging filmmaker to watch in the genre space.

The film is produced by Stephen Henric through Voodoo Pictures. Dominic Easter serves as director of photography. Voodoo Pictures is an independent production company focused on original genre stories.

Bradley is represented by CESD Talent Agency, Rebel Creative Group, Slash Management, ImPrint PR and Key Elements PR.

Cameron Crovetti is represented by The Osbrink Agency, Industry Entertainment and GGSSC.

Photo Credit: Matt Kallish, Christa Nelson George









Photo Credit: Matt Kallish, Christa Nelson George

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