78th Emmy Awards Night Two Winners Announced at Peacock Theater
Presenters included Noah Wyle, Julia Stiles, Bradley Whitford and Daveed Diggs at the Peacock Theater ceremony.
The Television Academy handed out a second night of Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater, with categories spanning casting, hairstyling, costumes, production design, makeup, stunts, editing, animation, sound, cinematography, music, directing, writing and outstanding movie.
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Courtney Bright, CSA, Casting by
Nicole Daniels, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Brooks, CSA, Associate Casting Director
FX/HULU
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Allison Jones, Casting by
Emily Buntyn, Casting by
Lisa Lobel, CSA, Location Casting
Angela Peri, CSA, Location Casting
APPLE TV
Widow's Bay
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, CSA, Casting by
Erica Berger, Casting by
Seth Caskey, CSA, Associate Casting Director
HBO MAX
The Pitt
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Department Head Hairstylist
Ahou Mofid, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Celeste Gonzalez, Hairstylist
Kim Santantonio, Personal Hairstylist
R'riyana Kline, Additional Hairstylist
APPLE TV
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Buddies
Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Nic Collins, Department Head Hairstylist
Giorgio Galliero, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Jade Clarke, Background Supervisor
Valentina Nesti, Hairstylist
Katharine Scott, Hairstylist
Laura Hartney, Hairstylist
NETFLIX
Bridgerton
The Waltz
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Shailene Woodley as Annie, HULU
Paradise
Graceland
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Dayna Pink, Costume Designer
Conan Castro Jr., Costume Supervisor
Annie Jewell, Assistant Costume Designer
Imogene Chayes, Costume Illustrator
Christopher Lawrence, Key Background Costumer
PRIME VIDEO
Fallout
The Strip
Outstanding Period Costumes
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer
Leigh Bell, Co-Costume Designer
Samantha Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer
Carolyn Dessert, Costume Supervisor
Jennifer Wolf, Key Background Costumer
Valerie Keiser, Head of Workroom
APPLE TV
Palm Royale
Maxine Is Ready To Single Mingle
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series
Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Costume Designer
Tracy Jarvis, Assistant Costume Designer
Brooke Thatawat, Costume Supervisor
Mallory Bradley, Key Costumer
Tara White, Head of Workroom
APPLE TV
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Grudge Match
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Olga Mill, Costume Designer
Bailey Gardner, Assistant Costume Designer
Sarah Basta, Costume Supervisor
Kellie Ishisaki, Key Costumer
NETFLIX
Beef
All The Things We're Never Going To Have
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Steve Arnold, Production Designer
Peter Borck, Supervising Art Director
Jennifer Engel, Set Decorator
APPLE TV
Widow's Bay
Lodging
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Howard Cummings, Production Designer
David Lazan, Supervising Art Director
Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator
PRIME VIDEO
Fallout
The Wrangler
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Denise Pizzini, Production Designer
Dins Danielsen, Supervising Art Director
Ashley Michelle Marsh, Set Decorator
APPLE TV
Pluribus
Grenade
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Myriam Arougheti, Department Head Makeup Artist
Arjen Tuiten, Prosthetic Designer
Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chris Burgoyne, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Martina Sykes, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Hanny Tjan, Special Makeup Effects Artist
HBO MAX
The Pitt
9:00 P.M.
Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Tricia Sawyer, Department Head Makeup Artist
Marissa Lafayette, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Marie Delprete, Key Makeup Artist
Rory Gaudio, Makeup Artist
Alyssa Goldberg, Makeup Artist
Marja Webster, Personal Makeup Artist
Simone Almekias-Siegl, Personal Makeup Artist
APPLE TV
Palm Royale
Maxine Drinks Martinis Now
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Erin Ayanian Monroe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Michele Teleis, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Bonni Flowers, Key Makeup Artist
Valli O'Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist
Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist
APPLE TV
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Grudge Match
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Ernest Harden Jr. as Louie Cloverfield, HBO MAX
The Pitt
7:00 A.M.
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Brooke Lipton, Choreographer, APPLE TV
Palm Royale
Comin' Home Baby / I Want To Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart / I Had A Ball
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming
John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator, PRIME VIDEO
The Boys
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Zach Roberts, Stunt Performer
Gyula Tóth, Stunt Performer
Chris Cox, Stunt Performer
Jake Cox, Stunt Performer
HBO MAX
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
In The Name Of The Mother
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming
Freddy Boucieques, Supervising Stunt Coordinator
Hugh Aodh O'Brien, Stunt Coordinator
MGM+/PRIME VIDEO
Spider-Noir
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Skip MacDonald, ACE, Editor, APPLE TV
Pluribus
We Is Us
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor
Max Koepke, Editor
HBO MAX
DTF St. Louis
No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way From Across The Street
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single Camera Comedy Series
Jon Philpot, Editor, HBO MAX
Hacks
Hacks (Finale)
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor, NETFLIX
Leanne
Having Big Feelings
Legacy Award
I LOVE LUCY
Outstanding Animated Program
SOUTH PARK
Sermon On The 'Mount
Trey Parker, Executive Producer
Matt Stone, Executive Producer
Anne Garefino, Executive Producer
Frank C. Agnone II, Executive Producer
Daryl Sancton, Supervising Producer
Eric Stough, Producer
Bruce Howell, Producer
Adrien Beard, Producer
Vernon Chatman, Producer
Jenny Shin, Producer
Wonnie Ro, Producer
Greg Postma, Producer
Keo Thongkham, Producer
Lydia Quidilla, Producer
John Hansen, Producer
David List, Producer
Mark Munley, Producer
Nate Pellettieri, Producer
Andrew B. Rhoades, Producer
Gary Martinez, Producer
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, NETFLIX
Bridgerton
The Waltz
Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation
(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)
Takashi Okazaki, Character Designer, DISNEY+
Star Wars: Visions
The Duel: Payback
David Krentz, Storyboard by, ADULT SWIM
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Kingdom Of Sorrow
Scott Wills, Art Direction, ADULT SWIM
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Vengeance Of Death
Howard Chen, Background Design, PRIME VIDEO
The Mighty Nein
Mote Of Possibility
Uzoma Dunkwu, Character Design, DISNEY+
Eyes Of Wakanda
Into the Lion's Den
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
Christopher Gomez, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Danika Wikke, Dialogue Editor
Jerry Lafuente, Sound Effects Editor
Yurii Kerelius, Foley Editor
Luke Dennis, Music Editor
Danylo Gomlez, Foley Artist
NETFLIX
Beef
It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Matt Yocum, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sang Kim, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Goeun Everett, Sound Effects Editor
Ryan Sullivan, Sound Effects Editor
Nick Seaman, Foley Editor
Nate Underkuffler, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
APPLE TV
Widow's Bay
What To Expect On Your Trip
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Ethan Beigel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Andy Sisul, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Will Digby, MPSE, Sound Designer
Ryan Collins, Sound Designer
Arielle McGrail, Dialogue Editor
Caitlin Lutenske, Sound Effects Editor
DeVaughn Watts, MPSE, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
MGM+/PRIME VIDEO
Spider-Noir
The Man In The Mask
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Dave Porter, Scoring Mixer
Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer
Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer
APPLE TV
Pluribus
We Is Us
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
(Area Award: Possibility of one, more than one or no award.)
Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Parker, Production Mixer
Scott Michael Smith, Scoring Mixer
Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer
Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer
APPLE TV
Widow's Bay
What To Expect On Your Trip
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Penny Harold, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Andy Lange, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer
Sean O'Malley, CAS, Production Mixer
Jongkun Park, Production Mixer
Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer
Illia Popel, Foley Mixer
NETFLIX
Beef
It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey
Outstanding Title Design
Mason Nicoll, Director
Andrew Julien, Art Director/Editor
Arik Weiss, Designer
Peter Pak, Art Director
John Van Unen, 3D Artist
Daniel Duda, Animator
Christian Arnsparger, Animator
Rachel Brickel, Cinematographer
MGM+/PRIME VIDEO
Spider-Noir
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Hnedel Maximore, VFX Supervisor
Brooke Noska, VFX Producer
Adam Rothstein, Additional VFX Supervisor
Timothy Hanson, VFX On-Set Supervisor
Jorge Macias, Lead VFX Artist
Taylor Faulkinberry, Senior VFX Coordinator
Joseph C Bond IV, VFX Editor
Suzie Askham, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite)
Tommy Tran, VFX Supervisor (Barnstorm)
Cameron Neilson, VFX Supervisor (ILM)
Adam Balentine, VFX Supervisor (Eyeline VFX)
Sebastiano D'Aprile, VFX Supervisor (CoSA VFX)
MGM+/PRIME VIDEO
Spider-Noir
Nightmare On A Gurney
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
Betsy Paterson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Michael Maher Jr., VFX Art Director
Sean Ames, Additional VFX Supervisor
Craig Seitz, Additional VFX Supervisor
Tessa Roehl, VFX Co-Producer
Chloe Lipp, Associate VFX Producer
Brad Tobler, Senior VFX Editor
Martin Hill, Senior VFX Supervisor, Wētā FX Limited
Richard Thwaites, VFX Producer, Wētā FX Limited
Bill Georgiou, VFX Supervisor, ILM
Jessica Smith, VFX Consultant
Mark Hawker, Special Effects Supervisor
NETFLIX
Stranger Things
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
David Harbour as Floyd Smernitch, HBO MAX
DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)
Darran Tiernan, ISC, Director of Photography, MGM+/PRIME VIDEO
Spider-Noir
Step Into My Office
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
James Whitaker, ASC, Director of Photography, HBO MAX
DTF St. Louis
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