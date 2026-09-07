78th Emmy Awards Night Two Winners Announced at Peacock Theater

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The Television Academy handed out a second night of Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater, with categories spanning casting, hairstyling, costumes, production design, makeup, stunts, editing, animation, sound, cinematography, music, directing, writing and outstanding movie.

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Courtney Bright, CSA, Casting by

Nicole Daniels, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Brooks, CSA, Associate Casting Director

FX/HULU

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Allison Jones, Casting by

Emily Buntyn, Casting by

Lisa Lobel, CSA, Location Casting

Angela Peri, CSA, Location Casting

APPLE TV

Widow's Bay

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, CSA, Casting by

Erica Berger, Casting by

Seth Caskey, CSA, Associate Casting Director

HBO MAX

The Pitt

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Department Head Hairstylist

Ahou Mofid, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Celeste Gonzalez, Hairstylist

Kim Santantonio, Personal Hairstylist

R'riyana Kline, Additional Hairstylist

APPLE TV

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Buddies

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Nic Collins, Department Head Hairstylist

Giorgio Galliero, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Jade Clarke, Background Supervisor

Valentina Nesti, Hairstylist

Katharine Scott, Hairstylist

Laura Hartney, Hairstylist

NETFLIX

Bridgerton

The Waltz

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Shailene Woodley as Annie, HULU

Paradise

Graceland

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Dayna Pink, Costume Designer

Conan Castro Jr., Costume Supervisor

Annie Jewell, Assistant Costume Designer

Imogene Chayes, Costume Illustrator

Christopher Lawrence, Key Background Costumer

PRIME VIDEO

Fallout

The Strip

Outstanding Period Costumes

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer

Leigh Bell, Co-Costume Designer

Samantha Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer

Carolyn Dessert, Costume Supervisor

Jennifer Wolf, Key Background Costumer

Valerie Keiser, Head of Workroom

APPLE TV

Palm Royale

Maxine Is Ready To Single Mingle

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Costume Designer

Tracy Jarvis, Assistant Costume Designer

Brooke Thatawat, Costume Supervisor

Mallory Bradley, Key Costumer

Tara White, Head of Workroom

APPLE TV

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Grudge Match

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Olga Mill, Costume Designer

Bailey Gardner, Assistant Costume Designer

Sarah Basta, Costume Supervisor

Kellie Ishisaki, Key Costumer

NETFLIX

Beef

All The Things We're Never Going To Have

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Steve Arnold, Production Designer

Peter Borck, Supervising Art Director

Jennifer Engel, Set Decorator

APPLE TV

Widow's Bay

Lodging

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Howard Cummings, Production Designer

David Lazan, Supervising Art Director

Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator

PRIME VIDEO

Fallout

The Wrangler

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Denise Pizzini, Production Designer

Dins Danielsen, Supervising Art Director

Ashley Michelle Marsh, Set Decorator

APPLE TV

Pluribus

Grenade

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Myriam Arougheti, Department Head Makeup Artist

Arjen Tuiten, Prosthetic Designer

Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Chris Burgoyne, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Martina Sykes, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Hanny Tjan, Special Makeup Effects Artist

HBO MAX

The Pitt

9:00 P.M.

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Tricia Sawyer, Department Head Makeup Artist

Marissa Lafayette, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Marie Delprete, Key Makeup Artist

Rory Gaudio, Makeup Artist

Alyssa Goldberg, Makeup Artist

Marja Webster, Personal Makeup Artist

Simone Almekias-Siegl, Personal Makeup Artist

APPLE TV

Palm Royale

Maxine Drinks Martinis Now

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Erin Ayanian Monroe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Michele Teleis, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Bonni Flowers, Key Makeup Artist

Valli O'Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist

Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist

APPLE TV

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Grudge Match

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Ernest Harden Jr. as Louie Cloverfield, HBO MAX

The Pitt

7:00 A.M.

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Brooke Lipton, Choreographer, APPLE TV

Palm Royale

Comin' Home Baby / I Want To Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart / I Had A Ball

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator, PRIME VIDEO

The Boys

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Zach Roberts, Stunt Performer

Gyula Tóth, Stunt Performer

Chris Cox, Stunt Performer

Jake Cox, Stunt Performer

HBO MAX

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

In The Name Of The Mother

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming

Freddy Boucieques, Supervising Stunt Coordinator

Hugh Aodh O'Brien, Stunt Coordinator

MGM+/PRIME VIDEO

Spider-Noir

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Skip MacDonald, ACE, Editor, APPLE TV

Pluribus

We Is Us

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor

Max Koepke, Editor

HBO MAX

DTF St. Louis

No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way From Across The Street

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single Camera Comedy Series

Jon Philpot, Editor, HBO MAX

Hacks

Hacks (Finale)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor, NETFLIX

Leanne

Having Big Feelings

Legacy Award

I LOVE LUCY

Outstanding Animated Program

SOUTH PARK

Sermon On The 'Mount

Comedy Central

Trey Parker, Executive Producer

Matt Stone, Executive Producer

Anne Garefino, Executive Producer

Frank C. Agnone II, Executive Producer

Daryl Sancton, Supervising Producer

Eric Stough, Producer

Bruce Howell, Producer

Adrien Beard, Producer

Vernon Chatman, Producer

Jenny Shin, Producer

Wonnie Ro, Producer

Greg Postma, Producer

Keo Thongkham, Producer

Lydia Quidilla, Producer

John Hansen, Producer

David List, Producer

Mark Munley, Producer

Nate Pellettieri, Producer

Andrew B. Rhoades, Producer

Gary Martinez, Producer

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, NETFLIX

Bridgerton

The Waltz

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)

Takashi Okazaki, Character Designer, DISNEY+

Star Wars: Visions

The Duel: Payback

David Krentz, Storyboard by, ADULT SWIM

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Kingdom Of Sorrow

Scott Wills, Art Direction, ADULT SWIM

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Vengeance Of Death

Howard Chen, Background Design, PRIME VIDEO

The Mighty Nein

Mote Of Possibility

Uzoma Dunkwu, Character Design, DISNEY+

Eyes Of Wakanda

Into the Lion's Den

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Christopher Gomez, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Danika Wikke, Dialogue Editor

Jerry Lafuente, Sound Effects Editor

Yurii Kerelius, Foley Editor

Luke Dennis, Music Editor

Danylo Gomlez, Foley Artist

NETFLIX

Beef

It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Matt Yocum, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sang Kim, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Goeun Everett, Sound Effects Editor

Ryan Sullivan, Sound Effects Editor

Nick Seaman, Foley Editor

Nate Underkuffler, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

APPLE TV

Widow's Bay

What To Expect On Your Trip

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Ethan Beigel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Andy Sisul, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Will Digby, MPSE, Sound Designer

Ryan Collins, Sound Designer

Arielle McGrail, Dialogue Editor

Caitlin Lutenske, Sound Effects Editor

DeVaughn Watts, MPSE, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

MGM+/PRIME VIDEO

Spider-Noir

The Man In The Mask

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Dave Porter, Scoring Mixer

Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer

Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer

APPLE TV

Pluribus

We Is Us

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

(Area Award: Possibility of one, more than one or no award.)

Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Parker, Production Mixer

Scott Michael Smith, Scoring Mixer

Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer

Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer

APPLE TV

Widow's Bay

What To Expect On Your Trip

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Penny Harold, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Lange, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer

Sean O'Malley, CAS, Production Mixer

Jongkun Park, Production Mixer

Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer

Illia Popel, Foley Mixer

NETFLIX

Beef

It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey

Outstanding Title Design

Mason Nicoll, Director

Andrew Julien, Art Director/Editor

Arik Weiss, Designer

Peter Pak, Art Director

John Van Unen, 3D Artist

Daniel Duda, Animator

Christian Arnsparger, Animator

Rachel Brickel, Cinematographer

MGM+/PRIME VIDEO

Spider-Noir

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Hnedel Maximore, VFX Supervisor

Brooke Noska, VFX Producer

Adam Rothstein, Additional VFX Supervisor

Timothy Hanson, VFX On-Set Supervisor

Jorge Macias, Lead VFX Artist

Taylor Faulkinberry, Senior VFX Coordinator

Joseph C Bond IV, VFX Editor

Suzie Askham, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite)

Tommy Tran, VFX Supervisor (Barnstorm)

Cameron Neilson, VFX Supervisor (ILM)

Adam Balentine, VFX Supervisor (Eyeline VFX)

Sebastiano D'Aprile, VFX Supervisor (CoSA VFX)

MGM+/PRIME VIDEO

Spider-Noir

Nightmare On A Gurney

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Betsy Paterson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Michael Maher Jr., VFX Art Director

Sean Ames, Additional VFX Supervisor

Craig Seitz, Additional VFX Supervisor

Tessa Roehl, VFX Co-Producer

Chloe Lipp, Associate VFX Producer

Brad Tobler, Senior VFX Editor

Martin Hill, Senior VFX Supervisor, Wētā FX Limited

Richard Thwaites, VFX Producer, Wētā FX Limited

Bill Georgiou, VFX Supervisor, ILM

Jessica Smith, VFX Consultant

Mark Hawker, Special Effects Supervisor

NETFLIX

Stranger Things

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

David Harbour as Floyd Smernitch, HBO MAX

DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

Darran Tiernan, ISC, Director of Photography, MGM+/PRIME VIDEO

Spider-Noir

Step Into My Office

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

James Whitaker, ASC, Director of Photography, HBO MAX

DTF St. Louis

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