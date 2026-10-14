D.L. Hughley On His Father's Lasting Impact On His Comedy

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D.L. Hughley sat down with THE VIEW to discuss his new memoir, Charlie's Boy, using the appearance to reflect on the lasting impact his father had on his life and his career as a comedian. The conversation gave Hughley space to connect the personal history detailed in the book to the public persona he has built over decades in stand-up and television.

Much of the segment centered on how humor became what Hughley has described as a form of armor, shaped early on by his relationship with his father and the experiences that followed him into adulthood. Hughley used the appearance to walk through how those formative years informed the comedic voice he later brought to his career.

The discussion also touched on the broader arc of Charlie's Boy, with Hughley offering the daytime panel a direct account of the material covered in the memoir rather than a general overview of his career. That focus gave viewers insight into the specific family history behind the book's title and its throughline.

The appearance adds Hughley to a line of guests who have used THE VIEW's table to discuss new memoirs and the family relationships that shaped them, following a recent conversation in which Michael Douglas discussed his own complicated bond with his father, Kirk Douglas, on the same program.

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