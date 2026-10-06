Michael Douglas Opens Up On His Complicated Bond With Father Kirk Douglas On THE VIEW

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Michael Douglas sat down with THE VIEW to discuss his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, using the conversation to reflect on his career and speak candidly about his relationship with his father, actor Kirk Douglas. The segment gave Douglas room to look back on a professional and personal life spent largely in the public eye, with the memoir serving as the starting point for a wider conversation at the table.

Much of the appearance centered on the complicated dynamic between Douglas and his father, a relationship he explores in the new book. Rather than simply promoting the memoir in the abstract, Douglas used the segment to speak directly about how that bond shaped him, giving viewers insight into a family history that has long been part of his public story.

The conversation also turned personal when the hosts pressed Douglas on his love life, a topic he addressed candidly alongside the discussion of his career. The pairing of career reflection with more intimate questions gave the appearance a broader scope than a typical book promotion stop, touching on both his professional legacy and his personal history.

Douglas's visit centered the memoir as the throughline for the entire conversation, with the book providing the framework for both the career retrospective and the more personal exchanges that followed at the table.

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