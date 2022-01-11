DEXTER: NEW BLOOD Breaks Showtime Viewership Records

With its finale on Sunday, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD wrapped up a record-shattering season for SHOWTIME. For its 10-episode run, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD is averaging over 8 million weekly viewers across all platforms, becoming the most-watched series in SHOWTIME history.

With a total of 3 million viewers on Sunday alone, this was the biggest SHOWTIME finale in more than eight years, surpassing the season-three finale of HOMELAND in 2013. The finale - written by series showrunner Clyde Phillips - also set a new SHOWTIME record with 2 million viewers from streaming and on demand platforms on Sunday.

Thanks in large part to DEXTER: NEW BLOOD and new drama series YELLOWJACKETS, SHOWTIME delivered the most signups in its history during the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming response from the millions of fans of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD these past 10 weeks," said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "Whether they loved the finale or couldn't bear to see it end, we so appreciate their passion. Our deepest thanks to Michael, Clyde, Scott and Marcos for delivering a profoundly powerful conclusion to our beloved and extraordinary series."

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD stars EmmyÂ® nominee Michael C. Hall as America's favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan. The cast also features Jennifer Carpenter (DEXTER), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Jack Alcott (THE GOOD LORD BIRD), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Clancy Brown (The Crown, BILLIONSÂ®). Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD found him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may have been embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

The original eight-season run of the original DEXTER premiered in the fall of 2006 and became one of the most acclaimed series on television, earning multiple EmmyÂ® nominations for best television drama series as well as a prestigious Peabody Award in 2008, and was twice named one of AFI's top 10 television series. All previous seasons of DEXTER are now available for subscribers on SHOWTIME.

Produced by SHOWTIME, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIMEÂ®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

Photo: Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME