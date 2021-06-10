DESUS & MERO Leave Their Homes on Sunday, June 20

SHOWTIME has announced that DESUS & MERO will mark its return to a revamped studio when it resumes new episodes beginning Sunday, June 20 with guest Lil Nas X. The show has been filmed remotely from the hosts' own homes since March 2020. Currently in its third season, DESUS & MERO will continue to air weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights at 11 p.m. ET/PT from New York City on SHOWTIME. Each episode of DESUS & MERO, which won a WGA Award earlier this year, features co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero giving their take on the day's hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, with past guests including President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, YoYo Ma, Missy Elliott, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Eddie Murphy, Demi Lovato and David Letterman.

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their long-running and wildly popular Bodega Boys podcast. Their life advice book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, was released by Random House on September 22, 2020 and made the New York Times Best Seller List.

Produced for SHOWTIME by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik. For more information about DESUS & MERO, visit SHO.com , follow on Twitter Instagram and Facebook , and join the conversation using #DESUSandMERO.