DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE to Stream on Hulu

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Infinity Castle' will begin streaming on Hulu on Sept. 28.

The first chapter of the epic trilogy concluding the world's #1 anime franchise, 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' became a global theatrical phenomenon, breaking box office records and setting a new benchmark for anime films worldwide.

Synopsis

After losing his family and watching his younger sister become a demon, Tanjiro Kamado joins the Demon Slayer Corps to avenge them. The leader of the Twelve Kizuki captures Lady Tamayo after Ubuyashiki's attempt to stop him fails, plunging Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira into the demons' stronghold, the Infinity Castle. Now, they must face off against some of their most powerful foes.

Also available to stream on Hulu now:

Also Streaming on Hulu

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc: Season 1 (Sub & Dub)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc: Season 1 (Sub & Dub)

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc: Season 1 (Sub & Dub)

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc: Season 1 (Sub & Dub)

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 10 Hrs 04 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link