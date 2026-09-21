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DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE to Stream on Hulu

The first chapter of the epic trilogy concluding the world's top anime franchise arrives on the streaming platform.

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DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE to Stream on Hulu

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Infinity Castle' will begin streaming on Hulu on Sept. 28.

The first chapter of the epic trilogy concluding the world's #1 anime franchise, 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' became a global theatrical phenomenon, breaking box office records and setting a new benchmark for anime films worldwide.

Synopsis

After losing his family and watching his younger sister become a demon, Tanjiro Kamado joins the Demon Slayer Corps to avenge them. The leader of the Twelve Kizuki captures Lady Tamayo after Ubuyashiki's attempt to stop him fails, plunging Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira into the demons' stronghold, the Infinity Castle. Now, they must face off against some of their most powerful foes.

Also available to stream on Hulu now:

Also Streaming on Hulu

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc: Season 1 (Sub & Dub)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc: Season 1 (Sub & Dub)

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc: Season 1 (Sub & Dub)

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc: Season 1 (Sub & Dub)

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