DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Soundtrack to Include Song From THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Get ready to dance!

The tracklist for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features a collection of 18 songs, including "The Greatest Show" from 2017's The Greatest Showman and "You're the One That I Want" from Grease.

"The Greatest Show" track is sung by Hugh Jackman himself (along with his co-stars), serving as a meta in-joke that is characteristic of Deadpool's brand of comedy. Set for release on July 24, the soundtrack will also be available on CD and a 12" 2-LP vinyl on July 26.

The Deadpool & Wolverine Original Score digital album, with music by composer Rob Simonsen, will also be available in ATMOS on July 24, along with the digital deluxe edition soundtrack, which includes both songs and score.

Check out the tracklist below!

Deadpool & Wolverine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. “Only You (And You Alone)” - Performed by The Platters

2. “Bye Bye Bye” - Performed by *NSYNC

3. “Angel of The Morning” - Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. “SLASH” - Performed by Stray Kids

5. “Glamorous” - Performed by Fergie

6. “Iris” - Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls

7. “The Power Of Love” - Performed by Huey Lewis & The News

8. “I'm a Ramblin' Man” - Performed by Waylon Jennings

9. “You Belong To Me” - Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring - The Jordanaires)

10. “The Lady In Red” - Performed by Chris de Burgh

11. “I'm with You” - Performed by Avril Lavigne

12. “The Greatest Show” (From "The Greatest Showman"/Soundtrack Version) - Performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

13. “You're The One That I Want” - Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. “I'll Be Seeing You” - Performed by Jimmy Durante

15. “Make Me Lose Control” - Performed by Eric Carmen

16. “You're All I Need to Get By” (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) - Performed by Aretha Franklin

17. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” - Performed by Green Day

18. “LFG” (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”) - Performed by Rob Simonsen

About Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26. Tickets are available here.

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

