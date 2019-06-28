DATING #NOFILTER Returns to E! This August

E!'s breakout unscripted comedy series, "Dating #NoFilter," will return for a second season with two back-to-back premiere episodes on Tuesday, August 6th at 11p.m. and 11:30p.m. ET/PT. The series will once again bring a fresh and hilariously honest take on the modern dating scene for the socially savvy, right-swiping generation.

From ghosting, DMing, and one night stands, the modern dating world is more complicated - and entertaining - than ever and E!'s "Dating #NoFilter" will deliver the funny with three pairs of outspoken comedians serving up play-by-plays as they follow real singles on intimate, crazy, heart-wrenching, and unexpected first dates. In each LOL half-hour episode, the comedians will offer their candid and unique POVs as they weigh in on highs, lows, and OMG moments with uncensored and clever commentary.

Meet this season's comedians:

Cara Connors is an LA-based comedian, actor, and writer on the rise who was recently selected to perform on the Homegrown Gala at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Connors is also the creator, writer and star of two original digital series for CBC Comedy, "Cara Cooks" and "Every BLANK Ever," as well as the upcoming unscripted comedy series, "Cara Takes Up Space," set to air on Out TV later this year. Cara is a graduate of the Second City Conservatory in Toronto and has trained at The Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade. Follow Cara on social at @caraconnscomedy.

Kelsey Darragh is a comedian and writer who captured America's attention as a Buzzfeed fan favorite with her popular viral videos and hit podcast. She was recently selected to be a writing fellow in the 2019 Sundance New Voices program by way of her original dark comedy pilot, Where We Are. She created a top-tier show for Comcast's platform Watchable called Am I Doing This Right, an irreverent true-crime pilot for Oxygen's linear channel, and is currently developing a Comedy Central digital series. She is repped by UTA & Anonymous Content. Follow Kelsey on social at @Kelseydarragh.

Steve Furey is quickly emerging as one of the sharpest young stand-ups in the comedy world. His ability to craft jokes and command the stage has garnered attention in the LA comedy scene, as he was recently passed as the newest paid regular at The World Famous Comedy Store. Furey performs at clubs and festivals all over the country, and has performed with comics such as Nemr, Kyle Kinane, Natasha Leggero, Bobby Lee, Anthony Jeselnik, Ron White, and Eddie Pepitone. Steve can also be seen at Follow That!, a monthly show that he runs at The World Famous Comedy Store. Follow Steve on social at @scubastevefurey.

Monroe Martin is a rising comedy star who mines his laughs from life experiences such as growing up in foster care and bouncing around from one dysfunctional family to another. With a very honest, open approach to storytelling and an engaging personality, Martin effortlessly turns his childhood of hard knock experiences into comedy gold. Monroe made his TV debut in 2014 on the 8th season NBC's LAST COMIC STANDING where he made it to the top 10. From there he went on to make many more TV appearances such as season 2 of Adam Devine'sHouse PARTY ON Comedy Central, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, MTV2's Guy Code, MTV2's Joking off, TRU Tv's Comedy KO, and Big Jay Oakerson's WYFD on Seeso.com. He has also had cameos in Aziz Ansari's MASTER OF NONE on Netflix, THE JIM GAFFIGAN SHOW on TV land, and Amazon Studios recent film Late Night. Follow Monroe on social at @monroemartiniii.

Zach Noe Towers is an LA-based comedian, actor, and writer. He can currently be seen on the E! series Dating #NoFilter, as well as on the upcoming season 3 of Netflix's Dear White People. Zach was selected to be a New Face at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival, and was named one of Time Out Magazine's Comics To Watch in 2018. He most recently sold his first feature film script to A24, and his short film KILLER FRIENDS (which he directed, wrote, and starred in) was screened at many film festivals both domestically and internationally, and won the overall audience award at Dances With Films. Follow Zach on social at @zachnoetowers.

Nina Parker is the co-host of E!'s "Nightly Pop" and an E! News correspondent who can be seen appearing on E!'s "Daily Pop," "E! News," "Live From E!" on Facebook, and "E! Live from the Red Carpet." Parker began her career working at a local NBC news affiliate in San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles where she assisted with the growth of TMZ, serving as talent, producer, and weekend manager of the website turned television show. Nina has served as an entertainment news correspondent for "The Insider" on CBS, and as the host of the reunion shows for VH1's top rated franchise, "Love and Hip Hop." Parker has made numerous television appearances as a Pop culture expert on popular shows such as "The Wendy Williams" show and "The Talk," and as a contributor and fill in host for "Access Live" on NBC. Follow Nina on social at @mzgossipgirl.

"Dating #NoFilter" is produced by Lime Pictures and All3Media America. Sarah Tyekiff, Ben Crompton, and Shauna Thomas serve as Executive Producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories