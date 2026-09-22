DATELINE Tops ABC's 20/20 in Key Demos for Second Consecutive Season
The newsmagazine marks its 35th season with record-breaking viewership across streaming and digital platforms, including a 2 billion download milestone for its showcast.
DATELINE won Friday nights in the key demographics for the 2025-2026 broadcast season, topping ABC's 20/20 for the second consecutive season, most recently by double digits. According to Nielsen Media Research, DATELINE averaged 743,000 A25-54 viewers, topping 20/20 by +81,000 (+12%). Among A18-49 viewers, DATELINE averaged 528,000, beating ABC by +58,000 (+13%). DATELINE also averaged 3.5 million total viewers.
The broadcast remains the #1 most-watched news magazine franchise and #1 most-watched true-crime franchise in total linear minutes watched for the season, with 151.2 million total viewers, up +4% vs. last season. Viewers also consumed over 137.5 billion minutes of DATELINE across TV and digital platforms, up +2% vs. last season. Dateline 24/7 marked its 7th consecutive record season, while DATELINE's showcast feed hit 2 billion downloads.
During the season, DATELINE launched multiple podcasts, including Before & After with Lester Holt, presented its first live event in Nashville and featured extensive reports on the trial of Luigi Mangione, the tragedy at Camp Mystic and the passing of Dolly Parton. DATELINE also debuted Dateline en Español, an always-on streaming channel hosted by Noticias Telemundo and Weekend NBC Nightly News anchor José Díaz-Balart.
On Thursday, September 24, the Empire State Building will shine light blue in celebration of DATELINE's 35th season. The building hosted a special lighting ceremony earlier today with anchor Lester Holt and correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning and Josh Mankiewicz.
The 35th season of DATELINE kicks off this Friday at 9 p.m. ET.
Photo Credit: Empire State Realty Trust
Photo Credit: Empire State Realty Trust
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...