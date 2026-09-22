DATELINE Tops ABC's 20/20 in Key Demos for Second Consecutive Season

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DATELINE won Friday nights in the key demographics for the 2025-2026 broadcast season, topping ABC's 20/20 for the second consecutive season, most recently by double digits. According to Nielsen Media Research, DATELINE averaged 743,000 A25-54 viewers, topping 20/20 by +81,000 (+12%). Among A18-49 viewers, DATELINE averaged 528,000, beating ABC by +58,000 (+13%). DATELINE also averaged 3.5 million total viewers.

The broadcast remains the #1 most-watched news magazine franchise and #1 most-watched true-crime franchise in total linear minutes watched for the season, with 151.2 million total viewers, up +4% vs. last season. Viewers also consumed over 137.5 billion minutes of DATELINE across TV and digital platforms, up +2% vs. last season. Dateline 24/7 marked its 7th consecutive record season, while DATELINE's showcast feed hit 2 billion downloads.

During the season, DATELINE launched multiple podcasts, including Before & After with Lester Holt, presented its first live event in Nashville and featured extensive reports on the trial of Luigi Mangione, the tragedy at Camp Mystic and the passing of Dolly Parton. DATELINE also debuted Dateline en Español, an always-on streaming channel hosted by Noticias Telemundo and Weekend NBC Nightly News anchor José Díaz-Balart.

On Thursday, September 24, the Empire State Building will shine light blue in celebration of DATELINE's 35th season. The building hosted a special lighting ceremony earlier today with anchor Lester Holt and correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning and Josh Mankiewicz.

The 35th season of DATELINE kicks off this Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Empire State Realty Trust



Photo Credit: Empire State Realty Trust

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 08 Hrs 55 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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