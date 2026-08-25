20/20 to Air Special Edition Honoring Dolly Parton on ABC

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ABC News presents 'Dolly Parton: An American Original – Special Edition of 20/20,' led by 'World News Tonight' anchor David Muir, airing tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The one-hour special celebrates the extraordinary life and legacy of beloved global icon Dolly Parton, who died at age 80 (Jan. 19, 1946–Aug. 25, 2026). From her humble beginnings in the mountains of East Tennessee to becoming one of the most influential and respected entertainers in the world, Parton built a career spanning nearly seven decades as a singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist. With her unmistakable voice, trademark style and songs that connected with millions, Parton became a cultural icon whose influence reached far beyond country music.

Reflecting on Parton's remarkable life, career and lasting impact on music, entertainment and American culture, the special includes her many unforgettable interviews with Robin Roberts and Barbara Walters over the years. The tribute also includes footage of friends, family and those who knew her best including Jane Fonda, Keith Urban, Keke Palmer, Ashley McBryde, Rascal Flatts, CEO of the Country Music Association Sarah Trahern, SVP and executive producer of The Opry Entertainment Group Dan Rogers, Chris Connelly and Kelley L. Carter.

'Dolly Parton: An American Original – Special Edition of 20/20' is produced by '20/20.' Janice Johnston is the executive producer of '20/20.'

About '20/20'

ABC News' '20/20' is the No. 1 award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, '20/20' features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. Janice Johnston is the executive producer. The two-hour '20/20' events air Fridays from 9-11 p.m. ET on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms, Disney+ and Hulu.

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