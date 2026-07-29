‘20/20 TRUE CRIME+’ Subscription Channel to Launch From ABC News, ‘20/20’

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The ABC News Podcast Network and 20/20 have launched a new subscription channel called 20/20 TRUE CRIME+, expanding the newsmagazine's franchise into subscription-based audio content focused on true crime.

Today, ABC News Podcast Network and '20/20' announced '20/20 True Crime+,' a brand-new subscription for true crime fans worldwide, launching on Apple Podcasts. Subscribers will receive exclusive content and early access to new series ahead of the public releases, along with archival shows from the ABC News vault. Fans will have ad-free listening at their fingertips, from iconic '20/20' episodes featuring groundbreaking reporting from co-anchors David Muir and Deborah Roberts to original award-winning narrative podcasts, giving enthusiasts comprehensive access to the content they love. The subscription also provides the opportunity to interact directly through subscriber-only Q&As with Roberts, the host of '20/20: THE AFTER Show.' Plus, listeners will unlock an expanded back catalog of hundreds of hours of archival '20/20' audio episodes, unavailable anywhere else. Fans can subscribe now for a seven-day trial to '20/20 True Crime+' on Apple Podcasts. Subscriptions are also available for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Timed to the launch of the subscription, '20/20' and the ABC News Podcast Network are announcing two new series: 'What Happened to the McStays?' and 'Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione.' '20/20 True Crime+' subscribers on Apple Podcasts will gain early access to the first three episodes of 'What Happened to the McStays?' and the first episode of 'Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione.' Trailers are available now for free to all listeners on all podcast apps. Learn more about the new series below.

'What Happened to the McStays?'

On Feb. 4, 2010, an entire family seemingly vanished into thin air from their home in Southern California. The mysterious disappearance ignited an investigation that led officials to conclude that THE FAMILY had left for Mexico — a theory that unraveled years later in the Mojave Desert and eventually led investigators to a suspect that no one expected. The series is hosted by ABC News correspondent Ashan Singh.

'20/20 True Crime+' subscribers will have exclusive access to the first three episodes TODAY on Apple Podcasts, with the series premiere on Aug. 11 for non-subscribers wherever you get your podcasts.

'Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione'

This five-part series chronicles the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson to examine the search and arrest of his alleged assassin, Luigi Mangione, preparing listeners for the highly anticipated upcoming trial. The series will delve into Mangione's background, tracing his path from a privileged Baltimore upbringing to the center of one of America's most shocking crimes, for which he has entered a not guilty plea. Through exclusive reporting and deep investigative work, the podcast examines what may have driven him to murder as this case became a lightning rod in the larger debate around healthcare in the United States. The series is hosted by ABC News legal analyst Brian Buckmire, who previously hosted the award-winning podcast 'Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy.'

'20/20 True Crime+' subscribers will have exclusive access to the first episode on Aug. 7 on Apple Podcasts, with the series premiere on Aug. 10 for non-subscribers, with episodes dropping weekly.

Since launching as a true crime audio destination, ABC News Podcast Network series, including 'Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy,' 'Bridge of Lies,' 'What Happened to Holly Bobo?' and 'Devil in the Desert,' have been featured on Apple Podcasts and Spotify Best of lists and dominated the podcast charts. 'Devil in the Desert' became the most successful ABC Audio and '20/20' limited series ever, holding the No. 1 spot on Apple Podcasts' Top Shows chart for more than three consecutive weeks.

About ABC News Podcast Network

ABC News Podcast Network is a vital part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting portfolio. The award-winning lineup includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast 'Start Here'; true crime hit podcast '20/20' and '20/20: THE AFTER Show'; and global No. 1 hits 'Devil in the Desert,' 'Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska' and 'The Hand in the Window.' The network also showcases 'The View: Behind the Table,' which offers listeners exclusive insights and conversations from the iconic daytime talk show.

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