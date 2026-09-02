DATELINE to Air THE GRUDGE Episode on Judge Esther Salas Shooting

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Dateline's 'The Grudge' airs Friday, September 4 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

The story: A deadly shooting at U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas' home leaves her son Daniel dead and her husband Mark critically injured.

The episode is reported by Andrea Canning from North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 34th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays and Saturdays at 10/9c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.

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