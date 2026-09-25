DARK MATTER Podcast Digs Into Season 2's Alternate Realities in New Episode

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Apple TV posted a new installment of Dark Matter: The Official Podcast, Episode 205, continuing the companion series that unpacks the science fiction drama Dark Matter season by season. The podcast is produced by Sony Pictures Television and pairs discussion of the show's storylines with insight into how its world is built.

Dark Matter is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man who is abducted into an alternate version of his own life after a night walking home in Chicago. Jennifer Connelly stars alongside Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel. Season one followed Jason's disorienting attempt to return to his own reality amid a landscape of lives he could have lived, while season two picks up with the Dessens trying to settle into a quiet life before new dangers force them to run again.

The podcast has previously used its episodes to go behind the scenes of the show's science fiction premise, including a conversation with production designer Patricio Farrell about physically constructing key alternate-reality settings like the Box, the Corridor and World X. That earlier episode, detailed in DARK MATTER Podcast: Designer Reveals How He Built the Box and World X, gave listeners a look at the physical production behind the series' mind-bending setting.

Dark Matter is streaming now on Apple TV, with new episodes of the official podcast available to follow on Apple Podcasts.

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