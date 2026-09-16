Cy Art Space to Open at Cliff Young Ltd. Showcasing NYC Artists

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Cliff Young Ltd. has introduced CY Art Space, a new curated exhibition program dedicated to showcasing the work of New York City–based artists within the Cliff Young showroom at the New York Design Center.

Conceived as an ongoing series of rotating installations, CY Art Space provides emerging and established artists with an opportunity to exhibit their work in a setting where art, furniture, materiality and craftsmanship naturally intersect—and to connect with New York's interior design, architecture and creative communities.

Each CY Art Space exhibition will bring together artists with a distinct point of view and a personal New York story, creating an evolving dialogue between contemporary art and design.

The inaugural CY Art Space installation will be unveiled on September 17, 2026, during the New York Design Center's What's New, What's Next event. Guests are invited to meet the participating artists, experience their work throughout the Cliff Young showroom, and discover the company's newest furniture introductions—designs that tell stories of their own through craftsmanship, form and materiality.

Inaugural CY Art Space Artists

Maham Akhtar

Exploring textiles as spatial and sculptural forms, Akhtar expands the possibilities of fiber beyond its traditional boundaries, creating works that engage material, structure and space.

Gary Grant

A mixed-media visual artist based in West Harlem, Grant brings a distinctly New York perspective to a practice shaped by experimentation, layered materials and personal expression.

Dean Hamerly

Working through conceptual sculptural installations, Hamerly explores the relationship between object, idea and environment, inviting viewers to reconsider how artwork occupies and transforms space.

Franck de las Mercedes

Drawing from multicultural influences and his New York experience, de las Mercedes describes his vibrant visual language as 'Popstract Expressionism'—an energetic intersection of pop, abstraction and expressionism.

Together, the four artists represent the spirit behind CY Art Space: distinct voices, individual stories and creative practices united by a connection to New York.

Event Details

CY Art Space — Inaugural Exhibition

Opening September 17, 2026, 11 AM

What's New, What's Next

Cliff Young Ltd.

New York Design Center

200 Lexington Avenue, Suite 505

New York, NY 10016

Guests are invited to meet the artists, explore the inaugural exhibition and experience Cliff Young's newest design introductions in an environment celebrating the shared language of art, design, craftsmanship and materiality.

About Cliff Young Ltd.

Founded in New York in 1968, Cliff Young Ltd. is a contemporary luxury furniture company known for original design, exceptional craftsmanship and a highly personalized approach to interiors. Its Signature Collection of American-made furniture is complemented by a carefully curated selection of international design, lighting and accessories. Through its collections, collaborations and creative programming, Cliff Young continues to champion distinctive design voices and the craftspeople who bring them to life.

https://cliffyoungltd.com/

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