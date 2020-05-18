'Create Together' Hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt Launches Today

Today Youtube Originals launched "Create Together" - a new learning series, hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt featuring the creations of everyday people collaborating to make art on HITRECORD and Youtube while being at home. New episodes will premiere Mondays beginning today at 9AM PST / 12PM EST on the HITRECORD YouTube channel for free!

Watch the first episode below!

This brand new 6 episode mini-series invites friends and families from all over the world who are coping with this unprecedented time of isolation to come together and showcase their creativity and collaboration. Rather than profiling lone artists and showcasing their finished work, each weekly episode will document the creative process as people find each other online, and remotely collaborate on a variety of family friendly projects-short films, short documentaries, music videos, and more. Anybody can come be a part of the show on HITRECORD, Gordon-Levitt's Emmy-winning platform for creative collaboration.

"Create Together" is produced by Brian Graden Media and HITRECORD. The series is part of Youtube Originals new slate of projects aimed to support, entertain and educate viewers around the world amidst COVID-19 #WithMe initiatives, which encourages the world to stay home and save lives.

This series isn't just for expert artists. It's for anybody who is making creativity a part of their lives as the world gets through this pandemic together. To learn more about getting involved visit HITRECORD.org.

