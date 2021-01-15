Comic Sarah Cooper Tells CBS SUNDAY MORNING She'll Soon Move On From Lip-Synching

Comic Sarah Cooper became a social media phenomenon and a household name by impersonating President Donald Trump's public statements. Cooper will soon move on from lip-synching his comments, she tells Jim Axelrod in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Jan. 17 (9:00 AM ET) on the CBS Television Network.

Cooper went from being a struggling comic to catching the eye of the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Cher and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, by recording herself into her cellphone lip-synching Mr. Trump's comments. Those videos led to a special on Netflix.

"And what my videos did was take ALL THAT away and say, "Listen to what he's saying. Listen to what he's not saying." 'Cause, really, he's not saying anything," Cooper says.

Now, as Mr. Trump prepares to leave office, Cooper says she's leaving him behind, too.

"I think I found a way to lampoon him that was different and interesting," Cooper says. "But I think we're done. ... We're done, we're not going to see anymore. I feel like I kind of have to use it as a propellant, but I also have to escape it in a way. Like I DON'T want to be known as the 'lip-synching girl.'"

Cooper's future plans include a sitcom in development at CBS. Still, she admits she is a little anxious.

"What if that was it," she asks. "You know what I mean? What if that was my 15 minutes? Like, what if I'll never be able to do anything - as incredible as that again?"

CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.