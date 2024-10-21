Comedy Central to Air New Political Jordan Klepper Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Central has announced a new special The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Rally Together featuring The Daily Show’s Emmy Award-winning Jordan Klepper. The special is set to premiere directly after The Daily Show on Monday, October 28 at 11:30pm ET/PT and will be available on Paramount+, The Daily Show’s YouTube Channel, CC.com, and VOD starting October 29.

For the past eight years, Jordan Klepper has traveled across America from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Mesa, Arizona to question the MAGA faithful about their devotion to Donald Trump, and he’s always done it alone––until now. In this half-hour special, Jordan will travel to Trump events in swing states over the election's crucial closing days. This time, he’ll bring along some curious friends and experts in their fields to help unpack and understand why so many Americans are supporting Donald Trump.

The Daily Show’s Emmy®-nominated short-form series “Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse” remains a fan favorite, with Jordan interviewing anti-vaxxers, Trump supporters, and even insurrectionists. Klepper’s fifth special comes following the widespread success of the Emmy-nominated The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse - Moscow Tools. Previous specials include The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms - America Unfollows Democracy; Emmy-nominated The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe - Hungary for Democracy, which documented Jordan’s trip to alt-right Hungary in the middle of an election and humanitarian crisis; and Emmy-and Directors Guild Award®-Nominated The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse - Into The MAGAverse, which revisited Jordan’s encounters at Trump rallies along the 2020 campaign trail.

Jordan Klepper is Executive Producer, Writer and Star of The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Rally Together. Jen Flanz and Ian Berger serve as Executive Producers, with Zhubin Parang as Co-Executive Producer, and Ian Berger is Director. Sushil Dayal is Supervising Producer; and Abby Arora, Jocelyn Conn, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Jessie Kanevsky, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd, Beth Shorr, Elise Terrell and Fiona Wozniak are Producers. Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jen Flanz, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman are Writers. Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Comments