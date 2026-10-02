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Ms. Rachel And Husband Mr. Aron Discuss Their First Album, 'I'M SO HAPPY'

The children's music duo opened up about putting together their debut record together.

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Ms. Rachel appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA alongside her husband, Mr. Aron, to discuss their first-ever album, "I'm So Happy." The pair used the segment to share details about how the record came together and what it represents as their debut musical project.

Ms. Rachel has built a following as a children's music sensation, and the GMA appearance gave her a platform to speak alongside Mr. Aron about their collaboration on the new album. The conversation centered on the making of the record itself, with both sharing specifics about the project as a joint effort.

The segment kept its focus on "I'm So Happy" as the pair's first album together, giving viewers insight into the process behind the release rather than touching on other ventures. Their joint appearance highlighted the partnership between the two as they introduced the new music to audiences.

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