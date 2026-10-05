Jamie Foxx Discusses Health Scare And New Special TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF On GMA

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Jamie Foxx sat down with ABC News' Will Reeve on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his new comedy special, Take Care of Yourself, walking through how he turned a difficult chapter of his life into material for the stage. The special takes its title directly from the ordeal Foxx went through, and the conversation centered on how he approached shaping that experience into a show for audiences.

Foxx has spoken previously on GMA about the 2023 medical emergency that sidelined him for months, detailing the support from family and friends that carried him through his recovery. That earlier appearance laid the groundwork for the connection between his health scare and the comedy special now built around it, giving viewers a direct line between what he endured and the project he created in its aftermath.

During the segment, Reeve pressed Foxx on what audiences can expect from Take Care of Yourself, with Foxx offering a sense of how he approached balancing comedy with the weight of what actually happened to him. The special represents Foxx's effort to process the experience publicly while still delivering the kind of stage performance his audiences expect from him.

More on Foxx's reflections on his recovery and the special can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of his Good Morning America appearances.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 11 Hrs 03 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me