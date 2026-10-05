Jamie Foxx Discusses Health Scare And New Special TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF On GMA
The comedian connects his recovery directly to the material in his latest stage show.
Jamie Foxx sat down with ABC News' Will Reeve on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his new comedy special, Take Care of Yourself, walking through how he turned a difficult chapter of his life into material for the stage. The special takes its title directly from the ordeal Foxx went through, and the conversation centered on how he approached shaping that experience into a show for audiences.
Foxx has spoken previously on GMA about the 2023 medical emergency that sidelined him for months, detailing the support from family and friends that carried him through his recovery. That earlier appearance laid the groundwork for the connection between his health scare and the comedy special now built around it, giving viewers a direct line between what he endured and the project he created in its aftermath.
During the segment, Reeve pressed Foxx on what audiences can expect from Take Care of Yourself, with Foxx offering a sense of how he approached balancing comedy with the weight of what actually happened to him. The special represents Foxx's effort to process the experience publicly while still delivering the kind of stage performance his audiences expect from him.
More on Foxx's reflections on his recovery and the special can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of his Good Morning America appearances.
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