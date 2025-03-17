Colin Wayne Previews New Docu-Series SHOPIFY, WHERE'S MY DATA? (Exclusive)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has exclusively learned that US Army Veteran, social media star, and entrepreneur Colin Wayne has partnered up with Hollywood producer Rolando Sanchez and Jeffrey Castillo aka Digital Jeff, for a new docu-series entitled, "Shopify, Where's My Data?".

The new series, with its first episode film coming out in a few weeks, will dive into the Shopify company and 'what happens when a multi-billion-dollar platform fails to safeguard the very data that fuels its merchants' success'.

After support over the years from stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, and Lance Bass, and on the heels of a $60 million lawsuit against Shopify after having to close down his Alabama-based business because of their alleged negligence, Wayne and his team investigate into Data Disruptions, Business Impact, and bring forth a legal battle that could change e-commerce forever.

“This isn’t just about my company,” Wayne tells BWW, “It’s about protecting the dreams and livelihoods of countless entrepreneurs who rely on these platforms.” The exclusive first look at the trailer can be seen below. Watch it now!

