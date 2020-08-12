Cinema Guild Acquires Matias Pineiro's ISABELLA

Cinema Guild plans to release the film theatrically in 2021.

Cinema Guild announced today the acquisition of North American distribution rights for Matías Piñeiro's Isabella. The film made its world premiere earlier this year at the 70th Berlinale, where it won a special jury mention in the Encounters section. Cinema Guild plans to release the film theatrically in 2021.

Mariel (María Villar) wants to play the role of Isabella in a local theater troupe's production of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, but money problems prevent her from preparing for the audition. She thinks of asking her brother for financial help, but is worried about being too direct. Her solution is to ask her brother's girlfriend, Luciana (Agustina Muñoz), also an actress and a more self-assured one, to convince her brother to give her the money. Luciana agrees on the condition that Mariel will not abandon her acting and continue to prepare for the part of Isabella.

The latest in Matías Piñeiro's series of films inspired by the women of Shakespeare's plays is his most structurally daring and visually stunning work to date. The intimacy he has built with his lead actors has never been more deeply felt than in these performances from Muñoz and Villar. Isabella is a film about the ongoing battle between doubt and ambition that never discounts the possibility of a new beginning.

"We can't wait for audiences to be enchanted by Matías' latest," said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. "Isabella is a film of wonders that reveals more with each viewing."

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with the film's producers.

Cinema Guild is a premier distributor of world cinema, independent films and documentaries, whose upcoming releases include Bas Devos' Ghost Tropic, Kazik Radwanski's Anne at 13,000 ft and Hong Sangsoo's The Woman Who Ran. Recent releases include Mehrdad Oskouei's Sunless Shadows, Angela Schanelec's I Was at Home, But..., and RaMell Ross's Academy Award-nominated Hale County This Morning, This Evening.

