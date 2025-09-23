 tracker
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of BOULEVARD

Screenings will take place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of the 1960 film Boulevard, directed by Julien Duvivier and starring Jean-Pierre Léaud, Monique Brienne, Pierre Mondy, on October 7. 

A late-career work by Julien Duvivier, starring the youngest New Wave star, Jean-Pierre Léaud. Just a year or so removed from The 400 Blows, Léaud is now a teenager, and as if a continuation of his Antoine Doinel character, a semi-delinquent living alone in the Pigalle district of Paris.

Taking in the scene below from the roof perch outside his garret room, "Jojo" is known to all in THE NEIGHBORHOOD and building: the dancer across the hall, the artist, the boxer, his estranged father, and young women he bounces to and from in his loneliness and confusion. A curious mixture of on-location street scenes and stage sets, this meeting of old legend and nascent New Wave icon is a fascinating, rough-edged story of a young man lost.


