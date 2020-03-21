Christopher Nolan Urges People to Support Movie Theaters When They Reopen

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has written an essay for The Washington Post, urging people to show their support for movie theaters when they reopen, calling them "a vital part of social life."

"These are places of joyful mingling where workers serve up stories and treats to the crowds that come to enjoy an evening out with friends and family," he wrote. "As a filmmaker, my work can never be complete without those workers and the audiences they welcome."

He goes on to mention that "150,000 workers" are a part of this industry, who will need the support. But he also believes that the film industry will bring people together.

"When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever," Nolan wrote. "The combination of that pent-up demand and the promise of new movies could boost local economies and contribute billions to our national economy. We don't just owe it to the 150,000 workers of this great American industry to include them in those we help, we owe it to ourselves. We need what movies can offer us."

Read the full essay on The Washington Post.





